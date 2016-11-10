Women’s programme targets men to resolve family cases

BANGI: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is to disseminate to men information on women’s rights in marriage and the family so that child custody and support cases can be resolved properly and fairly.

Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the information must be circulated to men as many involved in divorce cases did not regard child support and custody claims seriously.

“Awareness of the rights of women as provided for by law is very important so that women are not victimised and harmed.

“Men should also have the knowledge and information on women’s rights, especially after divorce,” she said in her speech at the launch of a book on the role of women’s organisations in fighting for women’s rights, titled ‘Pergerakan Wanita Dalam Memperjuangkan Hak’ at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here yesterday.

The text of her speech was read out by the deputy minister, Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun, who represented her at the event.

Rohani said that among the ministry’s programmes which focused on men was the Legal Literacy Programme held in conjunction with the National Women’s Day celebrations last August.

Commenting on the book, Rohani said it provided information on the role of women and their rights in national development.

The book, which was published by UKM, was written by Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Nik Safiah Karim and Dr Rokiah Talib.

It provides information on the history of the struggle of Malaysian women in attaining recognition as well as equal rights in all areas. — Bernama