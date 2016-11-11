BNM likely to retain cautious attitude pending Trump update

KUCHING: Analysts believe Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will continue to adopt a cautious stance in the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) pending US President-elect Donald Trump’s ascension to the Oval Office.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) on Wednesday said it is closely monitoring the market situation and ensure that liquidity remained ample to support an orderly market following the US presidential election.

BNM’s Financial Markets Committee said it was also in communications with its members and will ensure that all business and transaction needs were to be met by the financial markets as required.

On the balance of probabilities, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) believe that the OPR is likely to be retained at three per cent on the assumption that BNM would adopt a wait-and-see approach before deciding to cut the OPR.

“At the core of the issue, the decision to cut or maintain the OPR hinges upon the dilemma between the competing goals of maintaining monetary and financial stability and supporting growth from heightened uncertainties,” it detailled in a note yesterday.

“While subdued inflation offers BNM some elbow room in cutting the OPR, we believe that BNM is unlikely to exercise this option, opting instead to adopt a wait-and-see approach as the full impact of the rhetoric play out.”

Trump’s broad strokes on policies remain a source of uncertainties, the research firm said, as vague and oftentimes contradicting statements from the Trump campaign introduces a high degree of uncertainties which will likely be a drag on growth, both domestically and globally.

“The lack of a coherent policy framework complicates any attempt to evaluate the impact of a Trump presidency, beyond introducing uncertainties, a net negative for growth.

“The coming weeks before his presidency will be crucial. Depending on Trump’s articulation and detail of his future policies, Trump may be able to mitigate some measure of uncertainties though negative sentiments will likely linger.

“Trump’s rhetoric a cause for cautious outlook. Notwithstanding clear details, Trump’s insular rhetoric has been poorly received by the market. Sentiments post-election has been overwhelmingly negative with investors adopting a more defensive approach.

“Assuming a translation from rhetoric to policy, particularly his inward-looking philosophy, we believe that a Trump presidency will exacerbate vulnerabilities in the American economy and place a drag on global growth. For now, let us wait and see.”