MRT job win garners mixed views for WCT as stocks rise

KUCHING: WCT Holdings Bhd’s (WCT) recent job win of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT2) viaduct work package V204 of Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line (MRT Line 2) garnered mixed reactions from analysts as its share price rose yesterday.

At closing, WCT Holdings’ share price gained 11 sen to RM1.91 with 28.46 million shares changing hands.

According to the research arm of TA Securities Holdings Bhd (TA Research), MRT Corp awarded the work package to WCT for a contract sum of RM896.4 million.

The work package comprises construction and completion of the viaduct guideway and other associated works from Bandar Malaysia South Portal to Kampung Muhibbah.

“There were six companies submitted tenders for this work package under the open category,” TA Research said.

“The successful tenderer was selected on the basis of the best evaluated tender, from the aspects of technical and commercial.”

TA Research highlighted that this is the third construction job win for the group and the second job secured from MRT Corp in 2016.

The research arm further noted that it comes after securing the RM133.9 million redevelopment of police quarters from MRT Corp in March 2016 and RM902.3 million worth of Pan Borneo Highway WPC-09 (A 30:70 JV between WCT and KKB Engineering Bhd) in July 2016.

“With this job win, the current outstanding external order book is estimated at RM3.9 billion,” the research arm said.

TA Research forecasted this project to generate a net profit of RM40.9 million or earnings per share (EPS) of 3.2sen throughout the contract period.

“This is first-ever rail-related viaduct work package secured by WCT. This may help the group in future tender for rail related works such as in LRT line 3 and MRT line 3,” it added.

Meanwhile, the research arm of Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) was not entirely surprised that WCT managed to bag package V204 as management had previously guided for it.

HLIB Research said that with package V204 in the bag, WCT’s year to date (YTD) job wins amounted to RM1.4 billion, compared to RM3 billion in FY15.

The research arm estimated WCT’s orderbook to stand at RM4.7 billion.

“This orderbook level is a new high and translates to a superior cover ratio of 4.1-fold on FY15 construction revenue,” it said.

On the other hand, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) remained neutral on the award as WCT’s effective contracts secured YTD worth RM1.4 billion was still within its FY16 replenishment target of RM2.5 billion; with a remainder of RM0.9 billion to be achieved till year-end.

“Assuming a pre-tax margin of eight per cent and contract duration of four years, we can expect the contract to contribute circa RM13.4 million per annum to bottom line,” it said.

As such, Kenanga Research made no changes to its FY17-18E earnings forecast as the research arm had anticipated and already factored in RM2.5 billion orderbook replenishment in its earnings model.

Kenanga Research noted that currently, WCT has an external outstanding orderbook of circa RM5.2 billion which would provide earnings visibility for the next 2.5 to three years.

“Job prospects currently underpinned by contracts from LRT3, Kwasa Damansara and TRX, which is likely to flow in from FY17,” it said.

Kenanga Research downgraded WCT to ‘underperform’, from ‘market perform’ previously, with an unchanged target price of RM1.58 per share based on sum of parts (SOP).

The research arm’s downgrade followed the recent rally in stock price after WCT co-founders’ entire stake sale to Tan Sri Desmond Lim, which caused share price to exceed its target price.

“Furthermore, we are not excited with WCT’s co-founders exit as the change in major shareholder poses more uncertainty for the group in terms of business directions in the mid-to-long term,” it said.

That said, Kenanga Research remained concerned over WCT’s high net gearing (0.8-fold as of 1H16) which could lead to possible cash calls for the group’s working capital considering they have debt covenants to be met.

The research arm recapped that WCT undertook a rights issuance to raise up to RM143 million last year for the group’s working capital.

As for HLIB Research, while YTD job wins of RM1.4 billion has exceeded its FY16 target of RM1 billion, the research arm left its forecasts unchanged for now pending updates on the potential new strategic direction of WCT as brought forth by its new major shareholder, Tan Sri Desmond Lim.

HLIB Research also maintained its ‘buy’ rating on WCT and its SOP based target price of RM2.12 per share, which implied FY16 P/E of 22-fold but this reduced to 16-fold in FY17 once earnings kicked in.

It noted that valuation was also backed by RM1.6 billion in net surplus value of WCT’s land (RM1.31 per share).

“Earnings rebound and sizable orderbook aside, the recent deal involving a new major shareholder, which was done at RM2.50 per share (39 per cent premium to last close), could provide some upside excitement,” the research arm said.