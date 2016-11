October palm oil stocks up 1.79 per cent to 1.57 million tonnes

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s total palm oil stocks rose by 1.79 per cent to 1.57 million tonnes in October against 1.55 million tonnes in September.

In a statement yesterday, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said crude palm oil stocks, however, fell by 5.67 per cent to 842,620 tonnes during the reviewed month from 893,239 tonnes previously.

Stocks of processed palm oil surged 11.99 per cent to 731,494 tonnes in October versus 653,176 tonnes in September, MPOB said. It said crude palm oil output in October eased 2.17 per cent to 1.78 million tonnes from 1.72 million tonnes registered in September.

Palm kernel output slipped 6.54 per cent to 400,125 tonnes in October compared with 428,104 tonnes recorded in September, it said.

For export, the board said, the offtake of palm oil during October shed 1.39 per cent to 1.43 million tonnes (September: 1.45 million tonnes) and biodiesel dropped 82.62 per cent to 77 tonnes (September: 443 tonnes).

However, the export for palm kernel oil perked 31.46 per cent to 92,965 tonnes (September: 70,719 tonnes); palm kernel cake widened 39.67 per cent to 216,415 tonnes (September: 154,949 tonnes) and oleochemicals gained 1.51 per cent to 236,738 tonnes (September: 233,222 tonnes). — Bernama