PUNB to give out RM40 million to help Bumi entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR: Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) will give out up to 20 per cent, or RM40 million, from its 2017 loan allocation of RM200 million, to help Bumiputera entrepreneurs in the motor vehicle sector.

Chairman Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam said a portion of the allocation could be for modernisation of selected workshops and towards improvement of services rendered by Bumiputera mechanics.

“It’s hard now to get Bumiputera mechanics in the niche market to repair modern, advanced and high-performance cars like Mercedes, BMW and Porshe.

“The assistance will enable capable Bumiputera mechanics to equip their workshops with suitable equipment needed to allow repair of such models,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Auto Forum 2016 yesterday.

About 300 Bumiputera car entrepreneurs attended the forum.

Meanwhile, PUNB Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Dzulkifli Fadzilah, said the allocation for the car sector next year might be increased depending on the requirement.

“PUNB and Malaysia Automotive Institute will cooperate. Besides the workshop modernisation programme, efforts on advanced repair training and enhancement of human capital may also be involved,” he said. — Bernama