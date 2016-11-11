Wait-and-see on US policies, trade ties

Economists keep close eye on Malaysia’s impact from US-China relationship, decisions over TPPA

KUCHING: Investors are on the edge of their seats in anticipation of Donald Trump’s transition into the White House, taking his position as the next president of the United States and his incoming administration over the next four years.

Economists are weary of Trump’s political campaign as Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) maintained its negative growth outlook, with anti-trade sentiments predicted to weaken Malaysia’s external sector.

“Assuming that Trump’s anti-trade rhetoric translates to policy, the real impact on Malaysia’s export sector would likely be felt next year,” it opined in a report yesterday.

“These sentiments would limit potential upsides from an expected recovery in external demand and the manufacturing sector in 2017.

“Continued weaknesses in Malaysia’s external sector may place further constraints on domestic demand as a driver of economic growth.

“This may weigh down on potential growth upside and drag down GDP growth towards the lower end of the official forecast of four to five per cent next year.”

An offshoot of Trump’ insular ‘America first’ pivot, the President-elect has indicated that a renegotiation of existing defence treaties between the US and its traditional allies is on the cards.

“Trump’s ‘rebalancing of financial commitments’ may shake up existing security arrangements,” Kenanga Research added.

“At its worst, this may play out as a significant reduction of US presence in East Asia, increasing vulnerabilities to piracy in the South China Seas, potentially emboldening China to play a more assertive role in the region. Alternatively, Malaysia may be obliged to contribute significantly to defence costs.

“That said, this is one of the fewer areas where policies remain severely “short on details and long on rhetoric” and as such, it is difficult to assess the extent of Trump’s pivot with regards to security arrangements.”

Trade wise, the team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) believed the probability of The Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA) may not materialise is high as Trump has repeatedly vowed not to proceed with the free trade agreement which involves 12 countries.

To take effect, the deal has to be ratified by February 2018 by at least six countries that account for 85 per cent of the group’s economic output. This means that the US and Japan will need to be on board thus without the US, TPPA will not proceed.

“Combining the whole effect, we foresee great challenge for trade to prosper moving ahead,” it stated in a separate note.

“We believe that the US-Malaysia relationship will remain strong – there will be no drastic changes in the short term.

“However, we can expect possible changes in US foreign policies should Trump push forward with his election’s manifestos, particularly in the fight against terrorism; his stance on nuclear power; balancing China’s influence in the region; and the US approach on ongoing middle-eastern conflicts.

“From these four main areas, we can expect close relationship of US-Malaysia in addressing terrorism. In short, we believe Malaysia will look to maintain the good relationship it has with United States.”

Meanwhile, Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) said the potential deferment of the Federal Reserve’s rate hike plans may provide temporary relief to the market, “though we are still faced with the inevitable – that rates will eventually rise.”

“The fact that President-elect Trump has recently accused Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen of keeping rates artificially low to help President Barack Obama may even suggest that he could pressure for rates to rise more aggressively, should he have a say in his pick as Fed Chair come 2018 when Yellen’s term expires.

“The possible withdrawal of the UUS from the TPPA will leave a void a little too large to fill given the sheer size of its US$18 trillion economy, even with the remaining presence of other major players like Canada and Japan,” it added. “What was once supposed to have been a boon for the electronics, electrical and palm oil sectors, mainstays of our economy, is now under threat.

“What is perhaps most challenging will be the United States’ relationship with China going forward, or the possible lack of it. The US currently imports some 19 per cent of its goods from China, which incidentally imports about 12 per cent of Malaysia’s goods.

“While not directly correlated, it would be safe to assume a portion of trade will be affected if conditions take a turn for the worse.”