ZHA, CMS sign MoU for tyre derived fuel project

KUCHING: ZHA Environmental Sdn Bhd (ZHA), the licensed contractor for the Used Tyre Recycling Program in Sarawak, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CMS Clinker Sdn Bhd (CMSC) for collaboration in a Tyre Derived Fuel (TDF) Project during CMSC’s recent official launching event of East Malaysia’s First Integrated Cement Plant in Mambong.

Under the collaboration, both ZHA and CMSC will work closely together to conduct studies and trials on the use of TDF in CMSC’s operation. TDF is a form of fuel that is derived from the recycling of used tyres and can be used as an alternative to the conventional coal.

“The sustainability of the environment depends on each and every one of us.

“Industries can play a major role in protecting the environment by undertaking various green initiatives. One of the best methods is to convert waste into valuable resources.

“Everyday, ZHA collects and recycles approximately 3,000 pieces of used tyres into various useful products. However, for the Used Tyre Recycling Program to sustain, it is vital that there are sufficient users in the market to consume these products.

“Therefore, we are pleased that CMSC is keen to incorporate TDF into their operations and we look forward to working closely with them to make this successful.

“The incorporation of TDF into their clinker operations will require a lot of technical fine tuning and monitoring by CMSC, but I am confident because they have a strong and capable team.

“Both CMSC and ZHA are committed to creating a cleaner environment and it is our hope that this collaboration will result in significant contributions towards the sustainability of the environment,” said ZHA general manager Bernard Yong.

The Used Tyre Recycling Program is part of the State Government of Sarawak’s initiative to ensure that used tyres are collected and properly recycled. The Natural Resource and Environment Board (NREB) Sarawak is the regulatory and licensing authority for this program.

The used tyres are collected from the major towns and cities in Sarawak and recycled in ZHA’s Used Tyre Waste Management Facility located in the Integrated Waste Management Zone in Matang.

As of today, more than three million pieces of used tyres have been recycled under this environmental program, thereby reducing the environmental hazards such as tyre fire and breeding grounds for mosquitoes caused by the indiscriminate dumping of used tyres.