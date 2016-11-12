Adapt to new role as municipal council — CM

Masing (front third right) performs the launching of the new logo. He is flanked by Dr Sim (left) and Minos. – Photos by Chimon Upon Masing places the chain of office on Minos. Masing points at an exhibition photo as Minos looks on. Dr Sim is at second right.

KUCHING: The Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (KSMC) has been asked to be well prepared for its new role by coming up with new strategies and plans.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said KSMC must take appropriate action to make Samarahan a happier, livelier and more beautiful place.

“My advice is do it immediately. KSMC must always think this way – we must do whatever we can in Samarahan to make it a better and happier place to study and live,” he said in a speech read by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing for Samarahan District Council’s (SDC) elevation to a municipality yesterday.

Adenan said KSMC should no longer be content with the usual functions such as waste collection, street lighting, desludging, street cleaning, drain cleaning and road repairs.

“KSMC must, for instance, beautify Samarahan. Do some landscaping. Create a nature-based amusement park for the residents and set up a modern waste-management plant.

“You must work with the Public Works Department (JKR) in solving the traffic problems and lobby for a hospital for Samarahan,” he said.

Adenan promised to fully support KSMC projects that will bring happiness and benefits to the people.

“And I can add that KSMC will get its key officers, especially in the professional and management group by the beginning of next year, which is just around the corner.

“I believe that its manpower will grow eventually as the town continues to grow following the footsteps of KMC (Kuching Municipal Council) and KRDC (Kuching Rural District Council) in those days,” he said.

Adenan said the Ministry of Local Government would guide and help KSMC to make Samarahan a place Sarawakians will be very proud of.

“But, most of all, I trust KSMC under the chairmanship of Datuk Peter Minos will do its best. You must do your outmost for Samarahan and its residents because I will be watching. Datuk Peter Minos, I can trust you will do a good job,” he said.

Adenan also noted that Samarahan is close to his heart as he started his political career there in 1976 during a by-election in Muara Tuang, which is part of Samarahan.

“And I served Muara Tuang and its people for many years, making friends with a lot of people here. I do feel nostalgic about this place. Samarahan is truly special to me. But we must never forget one person who has meant the most to Samarahan – he is our Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, previously our chief minister.

“He planned and got things started and done in Samarahan. He was behind the setting up of Unimas (Universiti Malaysia Sarawak), UiTM (Universiti Teknologi Mara), the Expressway and in fact most things in Samarahan. I can say that, without his plans and efforts, Samarahan would most likely remain a big rural kampung. So let us think about and remember him on this historic and happy day and thank him,” he said.