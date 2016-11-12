Adenan explains recent absence in Facebook post

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem appears to be down with a cold and cough, according to the latest post on his Facebook page.

The post, which shows Adenan indulging in a bowl of porridge, also carries a caption explaining his absence from several official programmes in the past few days.

“I’ve been eating porridge prepared by my wife for the past two, three days. Could not attend any official programmes because of a cough and cold,” the post read.

“I hope everyone will take care of their health, seeing as it is now the flu season, coupled with unpredictable weather.

“To the youths of the state, Happy Sarawak Youth Day!” he added.

The chief minister was supposed to launch the state-level Youth Day celebrations at the Indoor Stadium earlier today but was unable to, and later took to Facebook to explain.

Youth and Sports and Solidarity Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin officiated in his stead.

Adenan’s Facebook post has since garnered over 8,000 reactions, with many users wishing the chief minister a speedy recovery.