AffinHwang AM to adopt its post-Brexit strategy amidst US election outcome

KUCHING: In the short term, Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd (Affin Hwang AM) will seek to adopt its post Brexit strategy in response to the US election outcome.

According to chief investment officer David Ng, contrary to the pre-election polls, Donald Trump won the 2016 US presidential election by a landslide, clinching the 270 electoral votes required to become the 45th president of the United States.

Additionally, the Republican Party won a clean sweep of both houses of Congress, holding onto its majority of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“The outcome of the election has caused global financial markets to grow anxious, with equity screen flashing red across the board and Emerging Market currencies declining, most notably the Mexican Peso, which has depreciated 13 per cent against the US dollar,” he observed in a commentary on the matter.

“This response and impact to the global financial markets showcased a strikingly similar pattern to that of Brexit.”

As such, Ng suggested for central banks to consider stepping up their easing policies if the post-election fears begin to significantly erode global financial conditions.

However, this may prove difficult for Malaysia to achieve as research house, RHB Research Institute has projected loan growth to slow down to around 3.7 per cent in 2017, from an estimated 4.3 per cent in 2016, and 7.9 per cent in 2015.

“Translating this view to the financial markets, we believe that buying on any sell-offs is a good strategy in the short-term; which was the same strategy we adopted after the Brexit referendum that has served us well.

Ng continued on to explain that while the sell-off could be seen as a buying opportunity, AffinHwang AM would continue to tread cautiously given the uncertainties surrounding Trump’s policies on trade, particularly for China and the upcoming Fed meeting in December

“We maintained healthy cash buffers going into the US elections and are prepared to deploy cash back into the markets when we feel the timing is right,” said Ng.

Despite the similarities, Ng also noted that there should be continuous monitoring of the situation as it is difficult to gauge what long term outcomes a Trump victory will bring for financial markets due to his well-documented inclination to change his mind on policies.

“We will need to closely monitor his speeches and actions over the next couple of months to understand his likely policies,” suggested Ng.

However, based on his previous speeches, the key themes that seem to stand out are lower US corporate taxes, expansionary fiscal policies in US infrastructure funded from debt, and greater trade protectionism.

Ng explains that all this point towards increased inflationary pressures which would potentially force US treasury yields to trend higher and push the US dollar higher.

“Commodities could also benefit from a US infrastructure boom and higher inflation readings but greater trade protectionism would be negative for economies that are the most sensitive to global trade,” continued Ng.

As such, Ng opined that AffinHwang AM would likely focus on stock which are more domestic driven such as consumption and infrastructure given that they will be less impacted.

“Asian commodities companies will also benefit from Trump’s plan on infrastructure spending.

“Meanwhile, we would avoid stocks with exposure to global trade for now given uncertainties surrounding Trump’s protectionist policies,” added Ng.

Currently, AffinHwang AM’s internally managed Asian funds are decently cashed up at around 18 to 20 per cent of the total fund’s net asset value. With ample cash on hand, the asset management firm expects this market sell down to give them the opportunity to purchased stocks sold down unjustifiably.

It should be noted that AffinHwang AM’s Malaysian mandates will be running with lower cash levels due to the Malaysian market tending to have a lower beta response to such events.