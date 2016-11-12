AirAsia aviation centre hosts Orang Asli kids

KUCHING: AirAsia welcomed Sekolah Kebangsaan Satak pupils to the Aviation Centre of Excellence (AACE) recently in Sepang where they interacted with aviation personnel besides viewing the brand new AirAsia X Airbus A330 aircraft.

A press statement issued by AirAsia yesterday said the 40 Orang Asli pupils were able to mingle with many professionals in the industry including pilots, cabin crew, engineers as well as corporate staff.

The pupils also had an interactive session with AirAsia Berhad chief executive officer Aireen Omar who encouraged them to study smart in pursuing their dreams.

While at the centre, they were given a chance to observe aircraft simulators where pilots undergo training and experienced an emergency evacuation procedure for aircraft, as well as observe safety training by the cabin crew.

The two-day visit is part of AirAsia’s continuous effort to empower youths around the country. Over 5,000 students and pupils have been invited to experience a glimpse of the aviation industry with AirAsia over the years.