AmBank expands coverage with new branch in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: AmBank Group Bhd is continuing its commitment to serve Sabahans with the opening of its 12th branch in the state at Plaza Shell here yesterday.

Chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim said the new branch is designed to be customer-friendly, supported by the latest technology to ensure a fast turnaround time and efficient delivery.

“It offers a full range of products and services, including AmBank Signature, Priority Banking, e-Banking Centre, small and medium enterprises (SME) banking, credit cards, mobile banking services, remittance, deposit, financing and wealth management,” he said at the launch of the branch.

Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Taufiq Abu Bakar Titingan attended the launch on behalf of Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

Azman said AmBank’s commitment to Sabah began in 1985 when the first branch was opened in Kota Kinabalu, with AmMetlife Insurance and AmGeneral Insurance currently having two branches each in the state.

He said AmBank Group had undertaken many corporate and fund raising exercises for the state government and its agencies totalling RM4.2 billion.

“This has contributed positively to Sabah and in the residential property sector.

“In terms of our corporate advisory activities, total funds deposited by clients in Sabah is RM4.06 billion.

Total loans are at RM4.98 billion,” he said.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, AmBank Bhd Chief Executive Officer Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said the bank wants to help SME entrepreneurs in terms of financial management, besides prioritising digital service facilities.

On the SME industry’s development in Sabah, he said government infrastructure projects such as the Pan Borneo Highway, can spur it despite the global economic slowdown.

He said the incentive would be through the retail and supply of raw materials to build the infrastructure. — Bernama