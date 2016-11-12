‘Avoid being an extremist so as not to create disharmony’

ENGKILILI: Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnnical Rayong Ngipa advised the people not to practise extremism when it came to their religious beliefs.

He said religion was a guide to doing good, not a platform to create disharmony among the people, including in Sarawak.

“Don’t be an extremist, instead practise moderation,” he advised at a luncheon held at St James Chapel, Merindun, Lubok Antu here yesterday.

Meanwhile, he urged the people to continue to support Barisan Nasional (BN) for the country to enjoy fast-paced development, especially in Engkilili constituency.

“Give full support to BN. Remain loyal to the BN government so we can continue living in a prosperous and ever-developing state.”

At the event, he announced RM5,000 for the chapel and six fans for the multipurpose hall.

He also approved a RM100,000 allocation from the rural transformation plan to repair the chapel next year.

Special Affairs Department Sri Aman officer Geoffery Baja Ricky Maba, St James Chapel Merindu chairman Tuai Rumah Awing Laga, government officials and community leaders were at the event.