‘Channel some of China’s RM144 bln investment here’

KUCHING: Sarawak is hoping some of China’s RM144 billion investment in the country will be channelled to the state for rural infrastructure development, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

Masing was part of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s major trade delegation to China recently.

“We need at least RM20 billion to develop our rural infrastructure in the next 13 years, through 2030. So we hope China will also invest in our infrastructure such as roads and bridges that will link our interiors of Kapit, Belaga and Baram,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He said some RM2 billion has been set aside for road construction in Kapit Division alone, where RM1.4 billion would be used to construct the road from Nanga Mujong Bridge to the proposed Baleh hydroelectric power (HEP) dam and another RM600 million to build the 100km road to Tunoh, where the soil has been found to be fertile and suitable for agriculture activities.

“The RM1.4 billion road from Nanga Mujong Bridge to Baleh HEP Dam is financed by SEB, where works have begun. As for the RM600 million Tunoh Road, it is now at the designing stage and will be implemented soon. This way, Kapit will be well connected in the near future. Likewise, roads are also being planned for Belaga and Baram,” he said.

The Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation (MIDT) also slammed the opposition for saying that the recent delegation to China was to sell the country’s assets to mainland Chinese.

“They (Chinese government) have the money and are willing to invest here in Malaysia. When they build our railways and roads, they are investing here, so how can they take these infrastructure projects back to China.

“Of course the reason they are willing to provide the loans for us is because we are also able to service them,” he said.

On whether Sarawak will use Chinese technology to build roads and bridges in in the state, Masing said local engineers from his ministry are capable to undertake the projects.

“We will not use Chinese technology to build cheaper roads and bridges. Our own engineers will design good quality roads and bridges. It was for this reason that my engineers from MIDT came along with me to learn a few facts on China’s infrastructural designs and techniques.

“We don’t sacrifice quality for less money. However, we will use Chinese money via cheaper loans to build our infrastructure. Chinese financial institutions, it appears, are very keen to assist by giving us very affordable loans,” he said.