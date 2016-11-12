Duo receive honorary rank of Assistant Commissioners

Wan Mohd signs the board to officially launch and acknowledge the Bomba Kommuniti Media witnessed by others. (from left) Nor Hisham, Dr Abdul Rahman, Wan Mohd, Francis and Mohd Ali.

KUCHING: Two state Assistant Ministers have been bestowed the honorary rank of Assistant Commissioner by the director general Of Bomba Malaysia Datuk Wira Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim.

The two recipients are Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Interior Areas) and Plantation Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunication) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

Commenting on the award, Wan Mohd said that this was the first time Bomba presented such honorary award to Sarawakians and not many had received such honour in Peninsular Malaysia.

“We gave this award to those who had meritorious interest in Bomba especially in matters related to road accident, fire and natural disaster,” he said.

He added that the two assemblymen would become an icon for Bomba and also its ambassadors to the community in Sarawak.

Wan Mohd said this at the press conference after conferring the award on the two assemblymen and launching the “Bomba Kommuniti Media” at the state Bomba Headqaurters at Jalan Setia Raja, here yesterday.

He noted that in the event of emergency and fire cases, these people’s representatives ( assemblymen) were always there with Bomba to gives assistance to victims.

Bomba appreciated such assistance and said it was only appropriate that the two public figures were bestowed the honorary awards to represent the state.

He also noted that the two assemblymen had helped to form their own community fire and rescue units to provide first line of defence to assist Bomba when any incident happened in their constituency.

On the launching of ‘Bomba Kommuniti Media’ or ‘Media Bomba Community’, Wan Mohd said that Bomba and the media fraternity should foster close relationship to help one another especially in dissemination of reports.

“Media must report accurately on what happen to victims so that public who read the news know what exactly happen and not rely on rumours or get false information,” he said.

Wan Mohd said that the media fraternity were always welcomed to organise events with Bomba.

A representative of Media Bomba Community Alice Wee thanked Bomba for the accreditation and its formation and she hoped to work and carry out more activities together.

Commenting on the recent fire at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johore, Wan Mohd said Bomba was looking at the safety of all the 99 hospitals throughout the country and to check on any faulty materials that could lead to fire.

“The main committee comprised of people from Ministry of Health,Work Ministry and Bomba and this committee will go down to check on all the hospitals in Malaysia,” he said.

Wan Mohd said the complete report for SAH fire should be completed in two weeks but not all findings would be revealed to the public.

He noted that many buildings especially high rise buildings in Malaysia complied with Bomba requirements and building code and followed international standard ruling and code on fire and safety especially those building built after 1984.

Also present was the state Director of Bomba Nor Hisham Mohammad and his deputy Mohd Ali Bahudin.