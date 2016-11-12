Empowering youths to excel

KUCHING: The government will continue to empower youths through skills training and provide them opportunities to excel.

Assistant Minister for Youths and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said this was in line with the government’s aspiration to see youths succeed and participate in developing the state.

He added that while it was good for youths to excel in sports, arts and involved in recreational activities, it was equally important for them to become successful entrepreneurs.

“We (government) are really in need of youths who are multi-skilled and farsighted to develop family, state, country and society….so programmes and activities to empower youths will become a continuous agenda of the government,” he assured yesterday.

He told reporters this after a walk-about to the exhibition booths at the compound of the State Indoor Stadium in conjunction with the state level Youth Day Celebration 2016.

Besides the exhibition booths, a ‘Showcase Usahawan Belia Sarawak’ was also held at Stadium Negeri carpark in conjunction with the celebration, which was launched by Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais yesterday.

Naroden told reporters that the exhibition was important to expose youths to explore the various business opportunities available to them.

He advised youths to seek and identify the various business opportunities and not wait for opportinities to come. Youths must equip themselves with the necessary business skills and knowledge.

“Without skills, knowledge and self-confidence, the business will not become successful and if you look at the government policy, it emphasises skills training and development.

“For that reason, several institutes both government and private institutes are being set up to enable our youths to empower themselves and be successful in life,” he said.