Foster parents share experience on raising adopted children

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the many challenges of adopting older children, many Malaysians are opening up their hearts and homes to give them an opportunity to grow up in a family and have a wonderful childhood.

Foster parent Halijah Johan, 42, from Shah Alam and her husband Mohd Nizam Abdul Rahim, also 42, decided to take the chances to adopt children instead of babies on March 1, 2013.

“It took them six months to talk to me, and one year for them to adjust themselves and feel comfortable at home,” said Halijah.

“They were far behind in their studies and could not even read,” she told reporters about her experience adopting older children after the launching of Malaysia Adoption Day 2016, here, yesterday by Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun.

Nurul Huda Abdullah, 14, and Nurul Hajar Abdullah, 13, were among the four children that the couple brought home from the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) with the help of OrphanCARE (OC) Foundation, which is a non-governmental organisation. She said with the pure love and full care given, the girls showed progress in all aspects within a year, especially their attitude in the family as well as in the public.

“If you visit the orphanages, you will notice the older children, especially those above three years old are rarely adopted. They will remain in orphanages.

“Adopting older children is usually more challenging than adopting babies. The girls were naive and were less exposed to the outside world,” she said.

The other two children, Muhammad Haziq, 9, was earlier adopted on Feb 19, 2007 and Muhammad Hilmi, 6, on Dec 9, 2010.

“Huda and Hajar were having a hard time to love, play and interact with their brothers. However, once they played together, they started taking care of each other and we could see their love as siblings grew.

The Malaysian Adoption Day 2016 is to honour those who had taken the bold move to adopt the unfortunate children for the sake of their future and to ensure they have they experience a wonderful childhood with their new found family.

Meanwhile, OC chairman Tan Sri Faizah Mohd Tahir said to date OC managed to save 241 babies with 148 of them successfully adopted, while 93 mothers who initially decided to let go their child decided to keep them after receiving counselling from the organisation. — Bernama