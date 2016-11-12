i-CATS Diploma in Nursing, a choice for aspiring nurses

KUCHING: The Diploma in Nursing programme at the International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak (i-CATS), has been regarded as a choice programme for those aspiring to a career in nursing.

Indeed, the nursing programme is a springboard for i-CATS nursing graduates to exciting global careers in the healthcare industry.

Offered in collaboration with Normah Medical Specialist Centre (NMSC) here, the first private hospital established in Sarawak, i-CATS nursing students benefit from the expertise and experience of NMSC’s nursing educators and clinical instructors.

In addition to clinical training at NMSC, i-CATS nursing students undergo hands-on training at major public hospitals in Sarawak.

During a recent interview with i-CATS School of Nursing head Catherine Pero, she highlighted that in addition to acquiring the relevant technical knowledge and skills, it is of utmost importance for nursing students to adopt a disciplined approach to their studies and the nursing profession.

At the heart of the learning experience for each nursing student is the need to embrace the spirit of caring, the essence of the nursing profession.

Over the years, i-CATS nursing graduates have been gainfully employed in various nursing-related positions, both within Malaysia and distant shores.

In addition to hospitals and healthcare facilities across the length and breadth of Malaysia, i-CATS nursing graduates are highly sought-after overseas, by hospitals in Australia, Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

For example, earlier this year, two of i-CATS nursing graduates, namely Efati Nojes and Melissa Soh Siew Teng were offered employment as nurses at the prestigious National University Hospital in Singapore.

Commenting on her studies in the Diploma in Nursing programme, Efati highlighted that the programme enabled her to gain industry-relevant knowledge to prepare her for a career in nursing.

She emphasised that the academic schedule, with a harmonious blend of theoretical subjects and practical opportunities, brought out the best in her, and spurred her on in her quest to excel in her studies.

Melissa shared that during the course of her studies, she always took a keen interest in the application of theoretical concepts to real-world applications.

She was able to hone her repertoire of soft skills, giving her a competitive edge as she prepared for a career in nursing.

Indeed, across the globe, there is a promising outlook in terms of employment opportunities for qualified nurses and other healthcare professionals.

As reported by the World Health Organisation (WHO), between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12 per cent to 22 per cent.

The WHO forecasts that the world will be short of 12.9 million healthcare workers by 2035.

Closer to home, it has been widely reported in the media that Malaysia is expected to become an ageing nation by 2030 to 2035, where 10 to 15 per cent of the population will be 60 years old and above.

It is expected that the aforementioned demographic shift will boost employment opportunities for nurses and other healthcare professionals.

Enrolment to the three-year Diploma in Nursing programme at i-CATS is now ongoing for the November 2016 session.

Students who have completed SPM/SPMV with a minimum of five credits including Bahasa Melayu, Mathematics, General Science or Biology, and two other subjects including a pass in English are eligible to enrol for the Diploma in Nursing programme.

For further information on the programme and various forms of financial assistance, interested school leavers and their parents are invited to visit the i-CATS West campus at Jalan Stampin Timur Kuching or call 082-570888/451533. Information can also be obtained from i-CATS’s website: www.icats.edu.my.