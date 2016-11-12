Kuching to be an arts city soon

KUCHING: A new policy to turn Kuching into an arts city will be announced during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting later this month.

According to Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, he is looking at measures to turn the state capital into an arts hub.

“We will look at the steps first before I announce the new policy at the upcoming DUN sitting,” he told the press after checking on the preparation for the Sarawak Regatta 2016 at Kuching Waterfront yesterday.

On the regatta, Abang Johari said the participants of both the regatta and dragonboat race categories were happy with the preparations so far.

“I’ve heard of participants thanking the state government for once again putting up the dragonboat race – a side event of the annual regatta.

“Moreover, delegates of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) have started to arrive at Kuching and most of them have told us that they are quiet impressed with what Sarawak is doing.”

He also said the craft bazaar at Kuching Waterfront would be another excitement to look forward to. He said those having secured booths would surely have good business due to the many visitors coming to the city this weekend.

The Old Court House, meanwhile, will be the venue for an International Music Festival running from Nov 17 to Dec 17. It will also feature workshops on musical instruments by both local and international musicians.