Less exam stress if upsr format changed — National PTA president

KUALA LUMPUR: Schoolchildren will not face examination stress if the proposal to change the assessment format of the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) to that like Pentaksiran Tingkatan 3 (PT3) is implemented.

National Parents-Teachers’ Association president, Associate Professor Datuk Mohamad Ali Hassan said the change would enable schoolchildren to gain education and skills in a more comprehensive manner, and not be focused on just the examination.

“Since the PT3 began several years ago and education industry practitioners having seen the positive impact and satisfactory outcome, I feel it is valid that the format of the UPSR is changed.

“It is the objective of educational institutions to produce students who are holistic and not just be stressed by examinations, especially at the end of the year,” he told Bernama yesterday.

He was commenting on the proposal to change the format of the UPSR to an assessment

like the PT3 and Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid has reportedly said that the matter is being discussed.

Describing the format change as very relevant to the current education situation, Mohamad Ali said the preparedness of the teaching force must also be taken into consideration before it is fully implemented. —Bernama