Local govt will work with NGOs to develop houses

(Front row, from left) Wei, Abang Rauf, Barapui, Dr Sim, Dr Ngui, Dr Tan and Kiang Chiok during the launch of the property roadshow yesterday.

KUCHING: The Ministry of Local Government will work hand-in-hand with non-government organisations (NGOs) for the development of houses especially low cost and affordable housing in Sarawak.

Its Minister Datuk Dr. Sim Kui Hian said his ministry will be working with NGOs such as Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) on the matter.

“We are looking forward to more low cost and affordable housing. It is in this context that Sheda plays a significant role in the industry by promoting the industry through (property) roadshow and educate the public on the property market.

“The Ministry of Local Government will have a joint meeting with Sheda and (industry players such as) architects as well as the councils to discuss more about the matter,” he told reporters after opening Sheda Kuching Branch’s Third Property Roadshow at Boulevard Shopping Mall here yesterday.

The construction of affordable houses remains a priority as Dr Sim observed that in Budget 2017, there were measures to develop more affordable housing especially by Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA) in order to make houses more affordable to the B40 and M40 income group.

Meanwhile, Sheda Kuching Branch’s chairman Dr Christopher Ngui said the association acknowledged that the government is taking some measures to make financing for the purchase of houses easier and more accessible especially to first time home buyers.

Nonetheless, he said the association has yet to see how the government will implement such financing schemes to assist first time homebuyers.

On another note, Dr Ngui appealed to the government to open up the development of affordable houses by PR1MA to non-PR1MA developers.

“PR1MA have special privileges in terms of higher density and waiver of ‘low cost housing’ for development sized 10 acres or more than four acres or more landed and strata development respectively.

“It is the wish of Sheda Kuching Branch that those privileges be accorded to non PR1MA developers in order to give them the incentive of same level playing field and to encourage them to build more affordable houses in Sarawak,” he said.

Additionally, he opined that the government can consider extending some of the measures in Budget 2017 such as higher housing loan eligibility, waiver of stamp duty on sale and purchase to all first time house buyers irrespective of property value to further stimulate the property market.

In the meantime, Dr Sim congratulated Sheda Kuching Branch for organising the roadshow as it provides the opportunity for potential house buyers to seek information about housing and the property market.

Sheda Kuching Branch has offered complimentary booth to two NGOs namely Sarawak Society for the Blind (SSB) and Sarawak Association for the Welfare of Intellectually Disabled Children (Perkata) to display and create awareness to the public of their respective associations.

Furthermore, Dr Sim observed that Sheda Kuching Branch also provided donations to the two NGOs for their participation in the property roadshow.

Meanwhile, Sheda Kuching Branch in a statement said they have given out donations worth over RM16,000 in cash and in kind to two selected NGOs who are participating in the property roadshow.

The SSB will have a few blind masseurs giving massages services at the property roadshow. Perkata will be selling some handicraft made by their students at the exhibition.

Among those present at the property roadshow launch were Housing Development Corporation’s chairman Datuk Dr Abang Rauf Abang Zen, Sheda Kuching Branch’s treasurer Dr. Richard Tan, Sheda Kuching Branch’s advisor Sim Kiang Chiok, Sheda Kuching Branch’s secretary George Ting, Sheda’s past president Dato William Wei and Sheda Kuching Branch committee members.