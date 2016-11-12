Business 

Malaysia’s IPI up 4.1 pct in third quarter

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) continued to expand by 4.1 per cent in the third quarter of this year compared with 3.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2016.

In a statement yesterday, the Statistics Department said the expansion was supported by the increase in all three indices namely manufacturing (4.0 per cent), mining (3.4 per cent) and electricity (8.5 per cent) indices.

The IPI grew moderately by 3.2 per cent in September this year compared with the same month of the previous year.

“The steady performance of the IPI in September 2016 was mainly driven by the increase in the manufacturing sector (4.0 per cent) and electricity sector (7.1 per cent).

“However, the mining sector declined marginally by 0.1 per cent,” it said.

The department said the IPI in August 2016 remained unchanged at 4.9 per cent year-on-year.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the IPI in September 2016 decreased by 0.1 per cent month-on-month due to the decline in the electricity index by 3.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the indices for manufacturing and mining decreased by 0.1 per cent and 4.3 per cent respectively. — Bernama

