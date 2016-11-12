Mayor urges public to support crime busters

MIRI: The Miri City Council (MCC) calls on the people here to continue giving their support to the police in strengthening public security of the city.

Mayor Adam Yii said such commitment is vital to ensure Miri remains a safe resort city for visitors.

Yii told reporters this after a dialogue session between MCC with Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat at the council’s premises yesterday.

During the dialogue, Yii also voiced his concern over drug abuse among youths in the city, adding that this problem has contributed to social ills, especially house break-in.

“We should not leave the job of fighting drug abuse to the enforcement and rehabilitation agencies. Instead, all parties including parents should work together and play their respective roles to support the existing ‘Say No to Drugs’ campaign.

Yii said the council would also play its part in the implementation of crime prevention programmes in the city.

Also present were Miri deputy mayor Julaihi Mohd and other councillors.