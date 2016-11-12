My door is open to discussions on MA63, says Najib

PENAMPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is ready to discuss the Malaysia Agreement 1963 with Sabah and Sarawak.

Najib, when officiating the United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation’s (UPKO) national convention here today, said that his door is always open to leaders from Sabah and Sarawak.

“If the Malaysia Agreement as a document… if a part of our Constitution had been misinterpreted, the door is always open for us to discuss (the matter) in the Barisan Nasional (BN) family.

“I have an open mind. I do not want to take the rights of Sabahans. In fact, I want to defend them,” he said.

Najib also approved Acting UPKO President Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau’s request that the KadazanDusun Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) be given a RM1 million allocation to support its programmes.

TEKUN, he added, will also look into approving more loans to KDM entrepreneurs.

In his speech, Najib also spoke about the need for BN leaders to go to the ground to meet the people, as they are the ones who will determine who they want to govern the country.

“Don’t focus on official programmes only, we must be with the rakyat and feel their pulse. The splinter parties may not win but we can lose the election. It is ours to lose, not for them to win.

“But if we do it right, we will win,” he said.

On the issue of seats allocation in the 14th general election, the BN Chairman stressed that those requesting for seats must ensure that they can deliver to the coalition.

“It is not the number of seats contested but the number of seats you can win. There is no use to be given the seats if you cannot win,” he said, adding that the voters should never be underestimated.