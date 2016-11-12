‘No compromise when dealing with teachers having drug problems’

SIBU: The Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) is strongly behind Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid’s stand, which calls for stern action to be taken against teachers involved in drug abuse.

KGBS president Ahmad Malie said teachers must be free from any unhealthy influence that could tarnish their very image as educators – a position of high esteem in this country.

“In this respect, KGBS echoes the minister’s call on all state Education Departments to work out strategies to tackle the issue of teachers being involved in drug abuse.

“Although such cases are very serious, KGBS believes that they are still isolated and remain under control.

“Still, KGBS insists that this issue must not to be taken lightly because its impact is rather substantial, specifically if it involves schoolchildren and such bad practice is happening, albeit hidden, at school,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday, in response to Mahdzir’s recent statement that the ministry would not compromise with teachers involved in drug abuse and would leave it to police to deal with them.

The minister was quoted as having said that all state Education Departments could take the initiative to identify and prevent drug abuse among teachers by conducting urine tests with the help from police.

His remarks was given in response to a question about the arrest of a 33-year-old male teacher in Miri, who was charged with drug trafficking.

Mahdzir said the ministry had been working closely with police, pointing out that there had been good rapport between the state Education Department and the police.

“The drug abuse among teachers is a serious problem but for the drug screening, we (ministry) would leave it to the respective states,” the minister was cited to having said.

In this respect, Ahmad said: “KGBS support the minister’s call on the respective state Education Department to work with police on conducting urine tests and any related step immediately should there be suspected cases of teachers being involved in drug abuse.”