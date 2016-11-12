Orang Ulu students to benefit from FIC-Forum Orang Ulu scholarship

MIRI: Needy but bright students from the Orang Ulu community now have a chance to further their studies at Fajar International College (FIC) under the FIC-Forum Orang Ulu scholarship scheme.

The scholarship, initiated by Fajar International College and Federation of Orang Ulu Association, Sarawak, Malaysia (Forum) will cover full tuition fees for the successful applicants taking up Diploma in Accountancy, Diploma in Business Studies or Diploma in Human Resources Management at the college.

Fajar International College allocates 10 scholarships worth RM200,000 per academic year, and is open to all needy students from the 9-member association under Forum.

The FIC-Forum Orang Ulu scholarship scheme was launched at the Resident’s Office here yesterday by Fajar International College CEO Dr Peter Tham and Forum president who is also Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis.

Forum vice-president Dennis Ngau who is also Telang Usan assemblyman, treasurer Daniel Jok and exco member Julia Juwen, FIC principal Ricky Walter Brooke, its senior administrator Lah Kebing, marketing manager Sian Chong Jin, and communication co-ordinator Andreas Chai were there to witness the event.

Antonio earlier commended Fajar International College for its effort to offer the scholarship, saying it was a timely move for the educational needs of the Orang Ulu community.

Tham said the scholarship was part of the college’s corporate social responsibility programmes in giving back to the local community.

Her said the initial term of the scholarship scheme was three years starting next year and could be extended upon agreement of both parties.

The first batch of successful applicants will enroll for the January 2017-intake.