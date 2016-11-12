Paramount chief urges Chinese community to work as one

LIMBANG: The Chinese community here have been reminded to continue working as a team besides cooperating with the government in order to reap maximum benefits from government policies and programmes.

Limbang Chinese paramount chief Temenggong Ang Kheng said they should participate in programmes or projects entrusted by grassroots leaders in their respective areas.

“Community leaders including Kapitans too need to be proactive and assist the needy to apply for various welfare assistance including low cost housing for those needing one,” he said during a recent meeting of the Limbang District Chinese Kapitan and Penghulu Council.

Among those present were Pemanca Leong Boong Ming, Penghulu Chua Beng Soon, Kapitan Tan Kheng Guan, Kapitan Chen Kuan Len, Kapitan Chieng Yu La, Kapitan Lee Yiing Chiong, Kapitan Ngu Lu King and Kapitan Tey Kim Chuan.

Earlier Pemanca Leong praised the community leaders for their excellent performances and dedication and hoped they would maintain such high quality work ethics.

At the meeting, the community leaders agreed to request from the Limbang District Council to provide bulk bins and install street lightings for roads in Limbang industrial area, improve scavenging services and hold dialogue sessions between the Chinese community leaders, councillors and staff of the Limbang District Council.