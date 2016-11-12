Sape club for Sibu to be set up soon

SIBU: A traditional musical band Borneo Spectrum will form the Kelab Sape Dayak Sibu (KSDS) soon.

According to Borneo Spectrum frontman Anthony Abong, the proposed club has already gathered 35 people who want to become members.

“The idea to form the KSDS is to provide a platform for those who have great passion in ‘sape’.

“We need to have a club so that everybody who has the same common interest in learning and playing the sape will have a place to gather and share their experience,” he said.

Anthony said the main objective of forming the KSDS was to uphold the precious culture of this traditional instrument, so that it would not fade away in today’s advanced, technologically-enhanced era of music.

“Upon the official formation of KSDS, it will help to further promote sape among the youngsters,” he said, adding that he and many fellow sape players had performed at many prestigious events such as at the annual Borneo Cultural Festival.

“We have been invited to perform at the ‘JCI Ten Outstanding Young Malaysian (TOYM) Award 2016’ at Kingwood Hotel Sibu, on Nov 26.

“We feel very honoured by the invitation to perform at this prestigious event.”