Sarawak-born to be Australia’s next Consul-General in Chengdu, China

KUCHING: Sarawak-born Christopher Lim, 49, has been appointed as Australia’s next Consul-General in Chengdu, China.

Lim, a former student of St Thomas’s School Kuching and Sacred Heart School Sibu, is expected to take up the appointment in January next year.

He will take over from outgoing consul-general Nancy Gordon, who is also Australia’s first consul-general in Chengdu since 2013.

He is currently a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He has served overseas as Counsellor at the Australian Embassy in Beijing, with earlier postings to Washington DC and Singapore.

In Canberra, Lim served as Director of the Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan Section and US Political and Strategic Section.

He has also worked in the International Division of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

He holds a Master of Arts in Foreign Affairs and Trade from the Australian National University and a Bachelor of Agriculture from RMIT University.

A media release from Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop stated that the Consulate-General in Chengdu – as one of the four Australian diplomatic missions in mainland China – assists Australians seeking to engage with China’s fast growing western provinces.

Covering the Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan and Guizhou provinces which are home to over 190 million people, the Consulate-General works closely with the burgeoning Australian business community and Chinese companies investing in Australia.

“China is Australia’s largest two-way trading partner with total annual trade in 2015-2016 valued at US$150 billion. China is also the largest market for Australia’s services exports and increasingly important source of investment for Australia, constituting 4.8 per cent of total inwards foreign investment in 2015-2016.”