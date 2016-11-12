Shophouses in Lapok still rely on gensets for power supply notes rep

MIRI: A call has been made for related agencies to resolve the issue of shophouses at Lapok in Tinjar still dependent on generator sets (gensets) for electricity supply.

According to Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, this is one issue that has been going on for far too long.

“I have been made to understand that there are issues still plaguing the shophouses before the utility company could come and supply them with electricity,” he said when asked for comments yesterday.

It is reported that over 50 shophouses still depend on small gensets for electricity supply as the owners and operators could not afford the installation charges imposed by Sarawak Energy Bhd.

The government, through relevant ministry and agencies, should look into this matter and resolve the issues as soon as possible as the operators had been running their business there for quite some time now, opined Dennis.

“They cannot afford to wait for the issue to be resolved to start their business. Using gensets will only increase their operating costs and this will eventually affect the price of goods and services to consumers,” the assemblyman pointed out.

Electricity supply from the grid system has reached longhouses beyond Lapok, including those in Ulu Teru, early this year under the National Key Results Area (NKRA) rural electrification programme commissioned by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

Thus, it appeared strange that the shophouses were yet to be connected with the power grid system, observed Dennis.

On a related matter, the assemblyman said 98 per cent of villages and longhouses across his constituency were still dependent on gensets for electricity supply.

“The geography and topography of the area make it costly and difficult to provide electricity up to the interior of Baram. Understanding such difficulties, the government has installed the solar-powered system as alternative,” he added, listing Long Atip, Long Tujang, Long Bedian, Long Anap, Long Julan, Long Anap, Long Win, Long Kevok, Long Latik, Long Urang, Long Leng, Long Bangan, Long Sanyan and Long Lunyim as among the villages and longhouses listed under the solar-energy scheme.