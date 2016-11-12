‘Sibu Pulut Panggang’ needs marketing arm to promote it some more

SIBU: A centralised marketing arm is required to promote ‘Sibu Pulut Panggang’ outside this riverine town and beyond, says Assistant Minister for Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said an innovative packaging had extended the shelf life of ‘pulut panggang’ to six or eight months, making it possible to market the product outside Sibu.

Julaihi, who is also Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Coastal Areas) and Fisheries, said for a start they would target the local market, starting with hotels and airport, before moving across Sarawak, and later to the Peninsula.

He also said Visit Sibu Year 2017 would be a good platform to promote the delicacy to food lovers. He did not discount the possibility of marketing the product to Asean Economic Community (AEC), comprising 10 countries with 625 million people in the near future.

However, for a start, they had to gather the 20 or so ‘pulut panggang’ entrepreneurs here to produce the stuff which would be marketed under the ‘Sibu Pulut Panggang’ brand.

“If there are those from other places such as Semop and Mukah keen to produce ‘pulut panggang’, they too would be marketed under ‘Sibu Pulut Panggang’.

“We are working with Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee on how best to gather all the ‘pulut panggang’ traders. There must be one marketing arm. We don’t want everyone to become marketing agents.

“What we want to do is to gather all of them as ‘pulut panggang’ producers while the marketing is done by one party only. I have been talking to him (Dr Annuar) to get one marketing arm to work out on how best the product can be marketed. There must be some kind of specialisation,” he told reporters after the launch of ‘Sibu Pulut Panggang Innovation Packaging’ ceremony here yesterday.

The event was organised by Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneurship Development, Trade and Investment in collaboration with Malaysian Agriculture Research and Development Institute (Mardi).

Chief political secretary to the chief minister Abdullah Saidol who is also Semop assemblyman, Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi, permanent secretary to Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneurship Development, Trade and Investment Rozaini Mohammad Zahir, Mardi Sarawak director Mohd Noor Yahya, Sibu ‘Pulut Panggang’ packaging chief innovation researcher Dr Chua Hun Pin, Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce and Temenggong Stanley Geramong were among those present.

Julaihi also announced a grant of RM30,000 to kick-start the initiative and hoped Dr Annuar could provide a matching grant.

“The allocation is for next year and if Dr Annuar gives the matching grant we will have RM60,000 in total.

He added that the proposed marketing arm could target local hotels to serve ‘pulut panggang’ for breakfast to their guests, besides writing to hypermarkets and supermarkets to have the product on their shelves.

On quality control, he concurred there had to be a body to monitor the quality while Mardi would come from time-to-time to assist.