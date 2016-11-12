State govt to develop food zones with Felcra — Uggah

KUCHING: Sarawak state government is willing to cooperate with Felcra Berhad to develop more food zones in the state in order to reduce Malaysia’s high food import bill.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Sarawak had a lot of land for this purpose, including not less than 1 million hectares of native customary rights (NCR) land available for plantation and food sector.

“Sarawak has a lot of land. NCR land available for plantation and food sector not less 1 million hectares. Of course, scattered all over Sarawak. Some are peat some hilly, but those are main assets we want to use to increase the people’s income.

“We welcome Felcra. We will sit down to plan what we are going to do. In some areas between Song and Kapit there are many NCR land not yet developed for plantation. This is an opportunity which can be studied by Felcra,” he said when officiating at the state-level Felcra Berhad’s 50th anniversary celebration at a hotel here yesterday.

Uggah, who is also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy, was responding to a suggestion made by Felcra chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to the state government to gazette more land to Felcra for the purpose of planting food crops.

Bung Moktar had reasoned that Malaysia needed to increase its self-sufficiency in food, since there was imbalance in the country’s food export and import. Quoting latest statistics, the Kinabatangan MP said the country only exported RM6 – 7 billion of food but imported more than RM40 billion in food.

Uggah said the State Budget 2017 which is expected to focus on rural development would have some focus on food production. As such, he invited cooperation from Felcra to share their experience and expertise in this sector.

“That’s where Felcra can come over, bring over your experience and expertise in the planting of pineapples, bananas, vegetables and even in livestock. I can assure you the state government will give our cooperation.

“We work together, I see that you have the machinery. I can see that with this cooperation, we will be able to resolve the issue of poverty, increasing the people’s income and make Sarawak the ‘gedung makanan’ (main food producer) in Malaysia,” he said.

He also took note of Bung Moktar’s plan to export Malaysia’s food products to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, following demand for halal food, and he hoped Sarawak could be part of the initiative.

“I am very happy that Felcra has a programme to produce, process and market beyond our shores. In 2020, Japan needs to import food for the Tokyo Olympics.

“I appeal to Felcra to sit down, let us build the total supply chain for all of us in Sarawak,” he said.

Uggah also invited Felcra to assist the state in developing the tourism potential in water bodies at hydroelectric dams in Bakun, Batang Ai, Murum and soon in Baleh.

He also appealed to Felcra to build two or three more palm oil mills in Sarawak to supplement the one in Sri Aman. This would be of great assistance to the oil palm smallholders to improve their income.

Yesterday’s function saw Felcra’s exemplary participant award go to Sili Bunsi from Asajaya.

Felcra has been present in Sarawak since 1974. It currently develops plantation land covering 50,005 hectares in the state, involving 10,291 participants who have received RM228 million in dividends since 1996.

Also present yesterday were Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Felcra board of directors member and Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah.