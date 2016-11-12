Swinburne Sarawak IET named best chapter

KUCHING: The Institution of Engineering and Technology On Campus (SSIET) of Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus has been named the best chapter for the second year in a row by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Malaysia Network.

The student chapter was recently presented with the ‘Best On Campus Award’ for the 2015/2016 period.

The award, according to a press release Thursday, recognises contribution towards members and the community by IET student divisions in the country. Three students from the Swinburne Sarawak chapter – Bernard Chang Jiang Hong, Julia Lai Jia Ying and Samuel Po Kin Hong – received the IET Leadership Award.

“I am glad that the committee members were able to cooperate well and commit to the club throughout the year,” said chapter president Sylvia Law Pei Yun.

The award is in recognition of members’ commitment in helping to unlock their potential in professional development.

“We are appreciative of the financial support from Swinburne Sarawak and the Young Professional Section of IET. Without them SSIET would not have been able to achieve its success today. It was a pleasure to have a group of supportive advisors help with the activities,” said Law.

“Activities such as mentoring and training as well as networking offer students first-hand experience and real-world exposure to professional engineering,” said main advisor Dr Chua Hong Siang.

The senior lecturer from the Faculty of Engineering, Computing and Science said SSIET was formed in 2010, becoming the first IET On Campus in East Malaysia.

To date, SSIET which also won the Best On Campus Award last year, has more than 100 student members on campus. The chapter is committed to informing, influencing and inspiring the engineering community through activities, and exposing members to current and global issues while bridging opportunities available in the communities.

The IET is a professional society for the engineering and technology community with more than 150,000 members in 127 countries and offices in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

It provides a global knowledge network to facilitate the exchange of ideas and promote the positive role of science, engineering and technology in the world.