Taskforce receives 3,564 applications since last year

SIBU: The special taskforce (PPK) to address the issue of Sarawakians without identification documents has received 3,564 applications since the statewide exercise started last year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun said yesterday that most applications came from the Samalaju state constituency.

“Since the start of the pilot project last year, 2,192 birth certificates have been issued, while 278 applications have been approved but are in the process of being issued. For the record, only those having birth certificates with citizenship status can apply for MyKad upon reaching the age of 12 years old.

“The statewide exercise would continue until Dec 31 next year to assist those genuine Sarawakians still without identification documents to obtain them. The extension of the implementation of PPK will be suggested to the main committee of PPK, which is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Home Minister, if there are still lots of name lists forwarded by elected representatives through people’s service centres yet to be tackled by PPK, after the cut-off point,” he said.

Entulu, who heads the taskforce at state level, said there were 1,802 unsuccessful applications, while 12 applications are still with the National Registration Department (JPN) for further action.

He said no unsuccessful applications had been referred to the state government at present.

The Selangau Member of Parliament said the trial project was carried out at Rumah Peterson and Rumah Penghulu Balai in Tamin constituency from Oct 29-31 last year.

Since then, the programme has been implemented 50 times in 26 state constituencies – Tebedu, Kedup, Bukit Semuja, Balai Ringin, Bukit Begunan, Simanggang, Batang Ai, Meluan, Ngemah, Machan, Dudong, Kakus, Pelagus, Katibas, Bukit Goram, Baleh, Belaga, Murum, Kemena, Samalaju, Marudi, Telang Usan, Mulu, Bukit Kota, Batu Danau and Ba Kelalan.

This month the team will head to Baabang and Long Bedian, Baram; Long Sait, Long Kerong and Long Balau, Mulu; Kampung Jepak, Bintulu; SK Nanga Bangkit Song; Pakan community hall; Niah community hall; Kampung Trusan community hall; and Sundar, Lawas.