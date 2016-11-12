Toddler allowed to go home after 9-month hospital stay

Lee (third left), Dr Chor (fourth right) and others at Moses’ home yesterday. Also seen are Moses’ parents, Jackdavidson (fifth left) and Mismingkey (fourth left). Toddler Moses at home on Thursday.

KUCHING: Jackdavidson Asim and family can look forward to spending this Christmas at home with his son Moses even though the toddler is still recovering from a chronic lung infection.

The 18-month-old had been warded at the Intensive Care Unit for Children of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for the past nine months but he was allowed home on Thursday (Nov 10).

“We are just happy to see Moses home after having been in hospital for so long. What’s important for us is that he recovers,” said his mother Mismingkey Migeou.

Although back with his family, the toddler is still on the long road to full recovery.

SGH paediatrician Dr Chor Yek Kee said the youngster needed good nutrition for optimal growth and development, apart from requiring Prevenar 13 pneumococcal and annual influenza vaccination (both vaccines not available at government clinics) for his lung infection.

Moses needs a machine to help him breathe while recovering at home.

The hospital paediatrician estimated that Moses’ annual medical expenditure could be RM15,000 including the operation and maintenance of the breathing machine.

With Jackdavidson working as a labourer and his spouse a housewife, the family could not afford the Philips Respironics Trilogy machine which costs about RM58,000.

Dr Chor and a few others who treated him had referred him to the Society for Critically Sick Children (SOS Kids), an NGO helping children from poor and needy backgrounds in the state.

The NGO managed to raise funds to pay for the breathing machine and Moses’ medical bills until his full recovery, expected two years from now.

According to SOS Kids president Richard Lee Sea Nee, there was overwhelming response from the public whom the NGO approached for help.

“We had expected to raise RM50,000 but managed RM120,000. We thank all those who donated and empathised with Moses and his family,” he said.

He assured that the money would be spent on helping Moses recover – SOS Kids’ will not only pay his medical bills, but renovate his family’s house for a clean and conducive environment during his recovery.

Lee and other SOS Kids committee members, Dr Chor and his medical team were at Moses’ house in Kampung Opar, Bau yesterday to meet his family and check on his progress after discharge from hospital.

SOS Kids, formed three years ago, handles around 30 cases of children suffering from chronic illnesses in the state.

Any balance of funds raised from Moses’ case will be used to fund other children under their care suffering from longstanding medical conditions.

For more information on SOS Kids, visit the NGO’s official website at www.soskidskuching.org or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/soskidskuchingsarawak or contact Lee himself at 019-8183399.