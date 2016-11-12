Viral news on History paper leaks: Ministry denies it’s an inside job

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Education Minister Datuk P Kamalanathan has denied the involvement of insiders relating to the viral news on leaks in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) History paper and candidates requiring to resit the paper on Dec 8.

“This is not the act of insiders, I believe those working with the ministry will not do such a thing.

“The intention to spread false information is very cruel and has disturbed the minds of hundreds of students momentarily.

“They like to see others in anguish,” he told reporters after launching the Dengue Patrol 2016 programme here yesterday.

He said a police report was lodged yesterday by a representative of the Malaysian Examinations Board in connection with the matter and was confident the culprits would be identified and action taken against them.

On Wednesday (Nov 9) news of leaks in the SPM History paper became viral in social media and the Education Ministry denied the matter on the same day.

Meanwhile the Dengue Patrol 2016 programme saw the participation of 167 schools nationwide through involvement in community, social media and performing arts to implement dengue awareness and prevention campaigns in the most creative and effective way.

On June 23, the programme received the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award at the 26th Malaysian-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry gala dinner.

Also present at the prize presentation for the Dengue Patrol 2016 programme were Sanofi Pasteur managing director for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei Baptiste de Clarens and Health Ministry vector Borne Diesease Sector head Dr Rose Nani Mudin. — Bernama