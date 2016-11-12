Women groups federation gives out Bubur Asyura

BETONG: Members of the Federation of Sarawak’s Women associations (PPWS) branches of Sri Aman, Beladin, Betong and Maludam distributed 300 packs of Bubur Asyura at Kampung Beladin recently.

According to Sri Aman PPWS chairperson Fridah Abdul Sani, the event was part for the 1Malaysia National Family Month celebration which was held at the the Kampung Beladin community hall.

“The cooking and distribution of Bubur Asyura is an annual event by the Sri Aman PPWS branch.

“This year we have decided to organise this event together with the PPWS branches of Beladin, Betong and Maludam,” she added.

The main objective of the programme was to foster ties between PPWS members of the branches involved in the programme.

Fridah also revealed that the Sri Aman PPWS branch is planning to organise a few more

activities before the end of the year.

Also present at the event were Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim and Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Gapor.