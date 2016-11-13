Abg Johari: Sarawak’s future very bright

KUCHING: The future of Sarawak is very bright because it has abundant resources, a united society and an innovative and creative younger generation to lead as prime movers.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem was open and one that valued the participation and collaboration of the community including youths.

“We are united in our actions and beliefs. Our younger generation are also creative and innovative.

“We strive forward not blindly but with intellect and willpower. The chief minister wants to ensure that the future of our youths is there and we prepare the platform for them to move forward,” he said at the townhall session with youths at Wisma Sumber Alam in conjunction with the state-level Youth Day celebration yesterday.

Minister of Sports, Youth and Solidarity Dato Sri Michael Manyin and Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah were also present. Associate Prof Dr Jeniri Amir was the moderator.

Taking inspiration from Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Abang Johari urged youths to ponder Ma’s words: “When you are 25 years old, you focus on your studies. Between 30 and 40 years old you work to learn and gain experience, but, from a good employer willing to guide you.

“From 40 to 50 years old, you should be on your own to decide what you want to be and this is the period which will determine if you’ll be successful or not. Between 50 and 60 years old, you let the younger ones determine the future of the company or country and after 60 years old, you retire and enjoy life.”

Meanwhile, during the question-and-answer session, one youth proposed for an online platform to unite all youth entrepreneurs and their products to be promoted to the wider market.

In response, Abang Johari admitted weaknesses in the state telecommunication infrastructure but assured that the government had urged MCMC to improve the infrastructure for faster Internet speed across Sarawak.

On another proposal for more leadership trainings to be organised as it was crucial for an organisation to be successful, Abang Johari advised members to elect the right leaders with leadership qualities, abilities and the vision to lead.

“When you choose your members to take up different roles like treasurer or secretary, you need to know his or her background before appointing the person to the tasks.

“As for leadership skills training, the chief minister himself will personally provide the grant and organise courses for organisations,” he added.

On a request for a platform to allow youths and entrepreneurs to explore possibilities, gain more exposure and reach their fullest potential in all creative fields, Abang Johari said a plan to convert a warehouse in Bintawa into a creativity and innovation hub called the Borneo 744 would start next year.

Borneo 744 will serve as a hub to bring together industry players under one roof to form a more creative working relationship.