Adenan explains in Facebook posting his recent absence from official events functions

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem is down with a cold and cough, according to the latest post on his Facebook page.

The post, which shows Adenan indulging a bowl of porridge, carries a caption explaining his absence from official functions in the last few days.

“I’ve been eating porridge prepared by my wife for the past two or three days. Could not attend any official programmes because of a cough and cold,” the post read.

“I hope everyone will take care of their health, seeing as it is now the flu season coupled with (the) unpredictable weather.

“To the youths, Happy Sarawak Youth Day!”

Adenan was supposed to launch the state-level Youth Day celebrations at the Indoor Stadium yesterday but was unable to, and he later took to Facebook to explain his absence.

Minister of Youth and Sports and Solidarity Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong officiated on his behalf.

Adenan’s Facebook post has since garnered over 8,000 reactions, with many users wishing the chief minister a speedy recovery.