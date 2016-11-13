Anglers shocked to find decomposing body in 4WD

MIRI: The decomposing body of a 52-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat of a four-wheel-drive (4WD) by the roadside of Sungai Bilat heading towards Senadin in the early morning of Saturday (Nov 12).

The discovery was made by several anglers who had gone to the area to fish and they alerted the police at 8.05am.

City police chief, ACP Khoo Leng Huat when contacted on Saturday said no foul play was suspected in the death of Rafael Rebai.

“The body has been taken to Miri Hospital morgue for a post-mortem – the case being investigated as sudden death,” said Khoo.

Police did not find any injuries on the body, he disclosed.

“The police found his wallet, wrist watch and handphone at the scene,” he said.

According to Khoo, based on the interview made by his officers with the deceased’s family members, the deceased was last seen at 1pm on Thursday (Nov 10), before he went out, driving a four-wheel-drive (4WD).

Rafael had a history of heart disease, and had just returned from being treated at the National Heart Institute of Malaysia in Kuching in early August this year.