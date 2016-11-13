Be prepared for volatile exchange rate, parents told

SIBU: Parents wanting to send their children overseas for their further studies are reminded to take into account the volatile exchange rate.

Giving this reminder was Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee when met after officiating at the BSN School Carnival 2016 at SK Agama here yesterday.

“When you send your children for further studies overseas, you must be prepared for the many extremes, especially the exchange rate of the ringgit to US Dollar and UK Pound Sterling.

“You must be prepared because the ringgit is quite volatile and so is the US Dollar and Pound Sterling – due in parts to Brexit and the recent US presidential election.

“There are other factors of course such as the price of our commodities. All these factors have to be taken into account,” he added.

The carnival was meanwhile jointly organised by SK Agama Parent-Teacher Association and Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) to get the pupils into the habit of savings from a young age.

SK Agama is among four schools in the state selected by BSN to participate in the carnival. The other schools are SK St Anne Sarikei, SK Green Road Kuching and SJK Chung Hua Mile 7 Matang.