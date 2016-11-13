Be pro-active, civil servants reminded

SIBU: Civil servants are urged to instil in themselves a sense of belonging and ownership.

Sibu Resident, Hii Chang Kee said it was the duty and responsibility of civil servants to foresee and identify public issues and quickly resolve them before they become a complaint.

“This is what initiative and proactive is all about as civil servants,” he said at a ‘Walk A Mile’ programme organised by Sibu Water Board (SWB) at its compound yesterday.

Hii said the local communities faced many issues which they expected the government to resolve.

“If we take a closer look, many of these issues could be resolved one way or another by various government agencies without much problem.

“However, problems arise if the issues remain unresolved and turn into public complaints,” he said.

Hii added that if every civil servant could identify public issues as they went to work, sent their children to schools, shopping, or during work and report them to the relevant authorities they would be able to resolve the issues immediately.

The ‘Walk A Mile’ programme is a signature monthly gathering of civil servants in Sibu Division.

The programme has two objectives – to create awareness on the importance of a healthy lifestyle and to allow networking opportunity among civil servants and their families to mingle and improve rapport.