‘Bersih 5.0 to demand for East Malaysian empowerment’

KUCHING: The Bersih 5.0 rally scheduled to take place on Nov 19 will demand for the empowerment of Sabah and Sarawak.

Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How said as such Bersih 5.0 should get the full support of all Sarawakians.

“It has included ‘Empowerment of Sabah and Sarawak’ as one of the five principal demands of institutional changes in the coming general elections. We must therefore ensure that this Bersih 5.0 gathering will be more successful than all the previous Bersih gatherings,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

The state Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-chief called on the government, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and the police to allow the rally to take place at the Amphitheatre, Jalan Budaya or an alternative venue agreed to by all.

He said previous Bersih and other mass gatherings in the state had always been peaceful and without any untoward incidents.

As such See said he was confident the coming Bersih 5.0 “will be no different to all previous gatherings”.

“It will be peaceful and continue to be an exemplary example for all others to follow.”

See said the Bersih 5.0 convoy – which started in Miri on Oct 1 – will reach the Mile 10 Bazaar today (Nov 13).

“Although PKR Sarawak is not the organiser of Bersih 5.0, it encourages all party leaders and members to give full support to the organisers.

“Our local members have participated in every stop of the Bersih 5.0 convoy and we will play our part at Kota Padawan tomorrow (today), and to turn up in numbers for the gathering in Kuching on Nov 19,” he said.

State PKR leaders and members distributed leaflets and sold Bersih 5.0 T-shirts in Satok and Siburan yesterday. Today, yellow balloons, 2017 pocket calendars, Bersih leaflets and flags will be distributed in Kota Padawan.