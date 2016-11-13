Changing the internalised paradigm of disability

EARLY mornings and I are not friends. My days usually begin in the late mornings. Contrary to popular belief, the more I get on in years, the more sleep my body needs. Perhaps my poor health has something to do with it. Anything less than 12 hours and I would be lethargic and go through the day like a zombie.

Therefore, it was unbelievable that I got by with just three hours of sleep daily for two weeks recently. It was all for the Training of Trainers of Disability Equality Training course organised by the Welfare Department where I was one of the four facilitators.

Waking up at five every morning required extraordinary effort on my part while it is the routine for my wife. She gets up at that time to cook lunch for me before going off to work every day. I had to get up that early to get ready as I needed more time to dress and get into the car.

By the time I got home, had dinner and wound down, it was already way past midnight. Having done this for the past three years did not make it any easier. The rigours of being a facilitator was demanding physically as well as psychologically. I fell asleep as soon as I hit the bed. The cats must have felt neglected because they usually enjoyed some pampering from me before they retired for the night.

As taxing as the course may sound, it was also very fulfilling for me on a personal level. Nothing I have done thus far beats the sense of accomplishment of being able to pass on the skills and knowledge I have acquired to the participants. In turn, they would be use what they have learnt to create better awareness about disability and make their communities more inclusive.

The participants this year consisted of 10 welfare staff from different states and one university student. This is the first time the course was fully conducted by local facilitators. In previous years, we did it under the supervision of Dr Kenji Kuno, who mentored us in applying the training modules which were wholly developed by him.

I was privileged to witness first-hand the slow but evident change in the participants’ outlook. Most of them came with different levels of understanding about disability but were totally unprepared for what they had to go through. They learnt new concepts and skills, some which were easy while others were headache-inducing.

It was especially challenging for the sign language interpreters serving the deaf participant. They had to learn along and ensure all the information they conveyed was accurate and the important points were not lost in translation.

We also had one participant with visual impairment. As we use a lot of videos, still images and charts in our slides, one of the facilitators provided support to him by describing the videos and images that were projected on the screen. We are looking into ways to convert the documents we hand out into accessible formats to make it easier for participants with such needs to follow the course.

Of the 30 modules in this course, the one I liked most is an exercise that required participants to write a story of their life after learning and having understood the real causes of disability. Even though they could explain that disability is the result of barriers in the environment and the attitudes of people, they could not translate this new understanding into their lives. The internalised ableism in them was still strong.

They still accepted the notion that their impairments were the main cause of the problems they faced. It was not an easy task for them to suddenly turn their mindset around and discard what they had believed all along. They had to dig deep into their emotional lockers to search for the times they were discriminated against and oppressed even though they may have experienced it every day.

With some guidance, they were able to sort it out eventually. The sense of liberation in getting that burden of self-blame off their chest was a defining moment. They were like a glass of murky water that was constantly being replenished by a flow of clean water. This is what the course did to them. In time and with enough water, it will become clear again. They were never their old selves again after that.

To become an effective facilitator, they have to overcome that ingrained belief. Otherwise, they would not be able to convince others. That exercise was the first step in triggering the process of self-realisation. They are still coming to terms with the new paradigm and that is understandable. It took me several years to totally cleanse my mind of such thoughts.

That is why I feel that every disabled person who wants to move on in life should attend this course. However motivated or strong their personality is, this one exercise alone can totally change their perspective of themselves in relation to their impairments and society. I wish we have the resources, strength and time to conduct more of such courses.

All the participants left the course with a newfound belief and conviction. They were raring to go back to their respective states and put into practise what they have learnt. I am confident they will play their part in creating more agents of change and remove the barriers that cause disability.

As for me, I am taking a much-needed rest to recover for now. This lull is temporary. The next few months are going to be hectic. I have committed to conducting training sessions locally and in neighbouring countries, one after another. I am trying to squeeze as much as possible out of my last few productive years. I pray that my health will hold up. This is something I truly feel worthy of my effort and time in doing.