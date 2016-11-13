Cops intensify efforts against illegal racing

KUCHING: The police will increase efforts to curb illegal motorcycle racing in Masja and its surrounding areas in Petra Jaya to give residents there peace of mind and ensure the safety of motorists.

State Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) head SAC Che Yussof Che Ngah said more focus will be placed on the involvement of teens and youths in such activities.

“Our aim is to check on youths involved in illegal motorcycle racing, as it disturbs the peace of residents and endangers the lives of other road users,” he said after leading a police operation at Masja, Jalan Tabuan and the old State Legislative Assembly complex on Friday night.

Aside from that, Che Yussof said checks will be conducted to detect stolen vehicles- motorcycles in particular- as well as against traffic offenders.

“Those rounded up will be subjected to drug and alcohol testing, and we will also conduct background checks to see if any of them are on the police wanted list,” he added.

The four-hour operation, which began at 11pm, involved 36 officers and personnel from various police departments such as Traffic, Narcotics, CID, Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV), Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB), and JPJKK.

In total, police issued 20 traffic summonses for various offences and impounded three illegally-modified motorcycles along with a van, whose driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot after noticing the presence of police in the area.

An 18-year-old male teenage motorcyclist was also detained under Section 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987 for riding under the influence of alcohol after he failed a breathalyser test administered at the scene.