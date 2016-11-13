Curtin Sarawak supports nature conservation at PNR

MIRI: Curtin University Sarawak is actively supporting the development of Piasau Nature Reserve (PNR) through the many initiatives of its staff and students.

Over 100 of them have on two occasions volunteered for the ‘Bring Back the Rain Forest’ (BBtRF) project; planting saplings and helping set up community trail at the reserve.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud launched the project on Sept 11 which marked a new phase in the rehabilitation of the nature reserve. Also participating were over 800 volunteers including 57 from Curtin Sarawak to plant over 1,000 saplings.

“Nature conservation is a global issue, and as a university that views itself as being increasingly international, as well as a campus with close connection with the local community, we intend to be a long-term, active partner in the PNR,” said Curtin Sarawak’s deputy pro vice-chancellor Professor Beena Giridharan.

She added that the setting up of the PNR required significant involvement of the community and Curtin Sarawak was pleased to work with the state government, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and others to ensure its success.

Meanwhile, pro vice-chancellor and president of Curtin Malaysia, Professor Jim Mienczakowski said: “Some people travel across the world to see the amazing natural history of Borneo but we’re fortunate enough to have it right here on our doorstep.”

Studies have shown that despite it being located within the urban area of Miri City, a notable number of plant and animal species have been recorded at the PNR. The existence of protected wildlife species like the oriental pied hornbill is said to be one of catalysts for the establishment of the PNR.

The reserve is less than 9km from Curtin Sarawak campus. Just offshore is the Miri-Sibuti Coral Reefs National Park with 187,000 hectares of pristine coral reef where amateur divers from Curtin Sarawak help in the annual coral reef clean-up.