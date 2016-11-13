Dragon’s eyes dotted to launch dragon boat race

Abang Johari dots the eyes of the ceremonial dragon boat to launch the dragon boat race. — Photos by Jeffrey Mostapha Participants from various countries wait for the ‘eye-dotting’ ceremony to commence at Kuching Waterfront. Abang Johari greets foreign participants after officiating at the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Race. Participants attend the eye-dotting ceremony. Abang Johari gives the thumbs-up to participants of the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Race. Spectators of all ages watching the dragon boat race. Local and foreign spectators watch the International Dragon Boat Race.

KUCHING: The eye-dotting of the dragon performed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday marked the start of this year’s Sarawak International Dragon Boat Race.

This Chinese traditional ceremony to cleanse and bless the paddlers and their boat symbolises the awakening of the dragons.

The annual Sarawak International Dragon Boat Race held at Kuching Waterfront will witness 26 teams from 11 countries battle in this year’s Sarawak International Dragon Boat Race.

The race to coincide with Kuching Waterfront Festival is to be held from Nov 11 to 13 while the iconic Sarawak Regatta, which is better known to foreign participants, is to be held from Nov 18-20 with the theme ‘Race for Harmony’.

Countries competing in the dragon boat race are Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, United Kingdom and Malaysia.

The flag-off of the 3-day regatta is at the Square Tower on Nov 11 with the finish line at the city’s Chinese History Museum.

Malaysia will also send teams from Sarawak, Sabah and Penang for the race which is divided into two main categories — local and international.

Under the international category are four sections — men’s open (crew of 12), men’s open (crew of 20), mixed open (crew of 12) and mixed open (crew of 20).

The local category is solely the Men’s Open (crew of 20).

About 800 people are expected to be involved in the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Race as participants, out of whom 628 are foreigners.

The Sarawak International Dragon Boat race will be conducted under the International Dragon Boat Federation’s (IDBF) competition regulations and rules of racing.

It is said that nearly 70 countries around the world are taking part in the dragon boat race with over 50 million participants in Asia alone, especially from China and Southeast Asia.

The water sports event that has attracted tens of thousands of visitors every year since its inception in 1892, is expected to be launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem on Nov 19, while Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is expected to close it with the presentation of prizes including the TYT Sarawak Trophy and the coveted title of ‘King of the River’ to the champion in the Men’s 30-paddler team.

Apart from the dragon boat race and Sarawak Regatta, local food and handicraft exhibitions will be held.

Abang Johari who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture will proceed to the Old Court House to officiate at the Food Asia Kitchen to spice up the Kuching Waterfront Festival 2016.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Arts and Culture Datu Ik Pahon and other dignitaries.