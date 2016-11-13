Drains, roads are still MBKS priority next year — Chan

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will continue to prioritise the construction and maintenance of basic infrastructure facilities such as drains and roads which have direct impact on the people, next year.

Forecasting a tighter budget announcement for local councils in the upcoming State Legislative Assembly sitting, its mayor Datuk James Chan said budget constraint was unavoidable not only for Sarawak but the whole nation.

“This is why MBKS and other local authorities in the state have to prioritise projects based on the urgent needs of the people, which must also be within our financial capabilities,” he said when asked on his expectation of the 2017 State Budget.

He also said that MBKS, despite generating its own revenues and receiving certain amount of allocation from the state and federal governments, it rarely had enough to meet the people’s needs.

By looking at the bigger picture and prioritising the improvement of drainage and road networks under its jurisdiction, would lessen the occurrence of flash floods and traffic jams in certain parts of the city more effectively.

“More traffic light intersections will be put up next year, including the installation of sensors to detect the volume of traffics and determine the period of green or red lights more effectively.

“I am quite certain that MBKS will be able to get through the year with our existing financial resources unless a really big problem suddenly crops up,” said Chan.

He commended the state government for constantly providing them with the necessary assistance in tackling any major stumbling blocks that came their way over the years.

On another subject, Chan said that starting next year, MBKS was planning to connect areas in Tabuan Jaya with bicycle lanes to ease movement of the people living there.

“We are thinking of linking Tabuan Jaya, Tabuan Desa and Tabuan Laru with bicycle lanes, to encourage the residents to cycle to the markets or commercial centres instead of driving,” said Chan.

Besides drains and roads, MBKS would also continue to give emphasis on landscaping and the maintenance of parks to improve the lifestyle of Kuchingites.

This was line with their vision — to enhance the lives of the people and make Kuching one of the best cities in the world, he added.