International education at 5-star Tenby School Miri

MIRI: Tenby International School Miri which recently received five-star school status is steadfastly making every effort to improve its quality of education and make it known to the public.

One such effort was having an open day to showcase their facilities, academic programmes and vibrant school life amidst fun and festivity involving pupils, teachers and staff.

Yesterday, hundreds came for the open day held from 9am to 1pm.

Among the activities were literacy and science-related activities, maths games, Chinese chess, calligraphy, quilling demonstration, violin performance by Year 5 and 6, performances by Tenbeats, drumming workshop and gymnastics.

There were also booths for consultation services for those wanting to register their children at the school, while 12 stalls sold foods and drinks.

The principal Jeanne Denyer said their concept was a learning focus school although excellent facilities were plus factors for conducive learning and teaching environment.

“Our curriculum is international in nature and very much focused on the child. This is a learning focus school not a one-way style school where the teacher stands infront of the class and talks to children. The teacher is the facilitator and the children are given the responsibility to learn so that they can become independent learners,” she said.

Among the testimonies of such independent learners, she added, were when the second batch of students received excellent examination results in International General Certificate in Secondary School (IGCSE).

‘Two out of 11 of our students – head of student leaders Leelaram Elangovan who obtained 5A Grades and 3A Grades and Jacqueline Ong who scored 10A Grades, have received full two-year scholarship to study at very prestigious Aigion College Switzerland and United World College, Armenia respectively this year. We are very pleased with their achievements.”

Recently, two students, Marvin Lo and Pui Ka Yan received outstanding results in their Mandarin IGCSE and received ‘best of the world recognition’.

Denyer added that starting this year, they had also introduced compulsory violin lesson during music classes for all primary school students which was well received by parents and students.

“In January next year, Tenby will introduce the Tenby Malaysian Private School or Tenby national school, SST with international environment and school ethos.

The curriculum will be the same with the Malaysian school curriculum and for a start we will have three classes – standard 1, 2 and 3. The number of students will also be small, around 25 in each classroom,” she said.

TISM is the only school in Miri offering British curriculum to pupils aged 3 to 16 – from kindergarten, primary to secondary classes. Currently it has 260 students from 24 countries, 45 teachers and 30 supporting staff.

Those who wish to know about Tenby International School Miri may visit its websitte at: http:/www.tenby.edu.my/miri, or contact 085-491526 or miri@tenby.edu.my