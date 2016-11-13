KPDNKK assures sufficient supply of cooking oil in the market

KUCHING: There is no shortage of cooking oil in supermarket shelves throughout the state, assures Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism ministry (KPDNKK).

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong said the supply of the one (1) kilogramme pack subsidised cooking oil is also sufficient and there has been no complaint of any shortages to the ministry.

“We have received 15 complaints in the whole state including in Kuching, Sibu and Miri but after investigation, the complaints were solved by the ministry,” he said.

“These complaints were mainly regarding shortages of certain brands of cooking oil on the supermarket shelves but they had also been solved,” he assured.

Henry revealed this to reporters at “KPDNKK Ops Minyak Masak” held at Everrise BDC, here yesterday.

He however lamented that there was a bit of problem in the supply of cooking oil in Limbang and Lawas as the shops get their supply from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and they needed to go through Brunei.

“There is also no report to the ministry on stocks of cooking oil being smuggled out of the country or hoarded because the Custom and Immigration monitor any smuggling activities at the borders of Sarawak /Kalimantan Indonesia,” he said.

“All vehicles passing through the check points (CIQ) will be checked by these relevant authorities to ensure nothing is smuggled out of the state.”

Henry said Sarawak is given a monthly quota of 2,505 metric tons of cooking oil for packing and the total stock at the hypermarket, supermarket and mini markets in the state as of Nov 11, 2016 was 76,414.5 kilogrammes.

“So far there is no report and complaints of cooking oil shortages in term of the quota given or at the retail shelves in Sarawak,” he said.

Accompanying Henry during the operation was the State director of KPDNKK Dato Stanley Tan and his deputy (Enforcement) Andul Hafidz Abdul Rahim and the management of Everrise BDC.